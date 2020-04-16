May 6 could be back to school for matrics if lockdown ends April 30 – report

If the lockdown ends on April 30, on May 6 it could be back to school for matriculants and grade seven pupils.

TimesLive reports that this is according to the department of basic education’s draft proposal, which it has seen.

The publication reported that on Wednesday, the department discussed with teachers’ unions and other stakeholders its “draft post-Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan”.

The document reportedly proposes that from 6 May, two grades should be phased in back to school, starting with grades 12 and seven.

From 20 May, grades 11 and six would return to school; grades 10 and five on 3 June; on 17 June grades nine and four; grades eight and three on 1 July; grades two and one on 8 July; and on 15 July grade R.

The recovery plan reportedly says that the phasing in of the grades would be closely monitored and managed and that the implementation of this proposal would be determined by how the school manages the numbers, its space and hygienic requirements.

The document states that pupils would go back to school once the department of health has given the authorisation.

It was reported that the document states that the phased-in approach was being considered by the department in light of the high risk of large gatherings in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

