Lockdown regulation amendments to take note of

“When we do stop the lockdown, we cannot do it abruptly,” announced Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma before urging the public not to see the gradual repeal of the lockdown as a sign of confusion on the part of government.

Speaking during a media briefing held by members of the National Command Council on what would have been the last official day of the lockdown, Dlamini-Zuma led the charge in announcing which particular regulations would be extended in accordance with the official extension of the lockdown, which will now last until 30 April 2020.

Additionally, the minister confirmed there were measures that would remain even after the lockdown ends in order to bring the period to an end in an orderly, incremental manner.

Amendments to take note of:

The transport of liquor remains prohibited “except where alcohol is required for industries producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use and household cleaning products”.

Imported items that have been held at the ports during the lockdown may slowly be released into the custody of their rightful owners in order to clear the backlog caused over the last few weeks.

Hardware stores may no operate provided that they “maintain a register of persons buying essential goods (hardware products and vehicle components) listed in part A of annexure B and must keep a record of a signed declaration which corresponds substantially with Form 4 of Annexure C by the buyer of goods attesting that the goods are essential goods as defined in the regulations”.

The previous regulations with regards to the movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities and rights or a caregiver have officially been gazetted.

The prohibition of evictions has also been gazetted.

To ensure the continuous supply of energy and petroleum products to society, collieries that supply Eskom must continue to operate at full capacity and refineries must operate and full capacity to avoid a shortage of fuel and such operations must include smelters, plants and furnaces.

Mining operations will be allowed to take place at a reduced capacity of not more than 50% during the period of the lockdown and thereafter at increasing capacity as determined by direction issued by the cabinet minister responsible for mineral resources and energy. This will be done under strict regulations which require companies to screen and test employees, provide on-site quarantine facilities and provide them with transport in order to avoid requiring them to make use of public transport in addition to other conditions.

Workers in the ICT sector will also be allowed to continue their work as normal given the increased demand and need for information and communication technology during this period.

Funeral regulations remain the same. Those who cannot timeously access death certificates to prove their need to travel may be allowed to travel to a funeral with an official affidavit.

Restrictions on the movements of employees of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) have also been reduced

