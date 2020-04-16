Police close 10111 call centre in Cape Town after two staff members test positive for Covid-19

The 10111 Call Centre in Maitland, Western Cape, was shut down on Wednesday afternoon at 4pm after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the two employees had worked separate shifts.

“All evacuation, screening and testing and decontamination processes have begun at the centre.

“In the meantime, all calls have been rerouted to various Cluster Command Centres to ensure that service delivery continues as usual,” Naidoo said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the Western Cape had 657 number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.