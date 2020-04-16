Three vaccines already started clinical trials, more than 70 others in development – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) gave countries a bit of hope after announcing three vaccines had already started clinical trials.

Speaking at a media briefing on Covid-19 on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said three vaccines had already started clinical trials, with more than 70 others in development.

The WHO was also working with partners to accelerate the development, production and distribution of vaccines.

More than 90 countries have joined or expressed interest in joining the Solidarity Trial, and more than 900 patients have now been enrolled, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of four drugs and drug combinations, said Ghebreyesus.

“In addition to the Solidarity Trial, I am glad to say that WHO has convened groups of clinicians to look at the impact of corticosteroids and other anti-inflammatory drugs on treatment outcomes.

“Specifically, we are looking at oxygen use and ventilation strategies in patients. Any intervention that reduces the need for ventilation and improves outcomes for critically ill patients is important – especially in low-resource settings, to save lives,” he said.

