ACDP leader’s Covid-19 test kit boycott gets backing

Eric Naki
ACDP leader's Covid-19 test kit boycott gets backing

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe. Picture: David Ritchie

Meshoe, who is about to go for his second test, told an SABC interviewer he would not test in a government hospital because of reports over ‘contaminated’ Chinese test kits.

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe is being backed by the Change party after stating he won’t be tested in public health facilities because of reports the Chinese-made kits used are allegedly contaminated.

Some people were concerned that Meshoe’s stance could see people refusing to test for coronavirus during the door-to-door, government-sponsored mass testing process.

A Cape Town man was arrested recently for spreading misinformation about the kits used.

Change party president and founder Lesiba Molokomme noted Meshoe had still not shown symptoms, despite testing positive the first time. He said Meshoe was correct to question the kits and the government should provide clarity on the issue.

Meshoe, who is about to go for his second test, told an SABC interviewer he would not test in a government hospital because of reports that the Chinese test kits the state was using were contaminated. He said he would do a second test at a private laboratory.

“I prefer to use test kits manufactured in South Africa or another country because I have read many complaints from a number of nations, including Spain and the UK, saying test kits from China are contaminated,” he said.

Molokomme said the fact that Meshoe had emerged from 21 days of isolation without symptoms should call into question the government’s knowledge of Covid-19 and the efficacy of the kits.

Attempts to get comment from Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize were unsuccessful.

