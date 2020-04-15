Covid-19 15.4.2020 09:58 pm

Six relatives test positive for coronavirus in Port St Johns

News24 Wire
Six relatives test positive for coronavirus in Port St Johns

Picture for illustration. Health workers conduct tests for the coronavirus in Stjwetla, Alexandra after a case of Covid-19 had been found there recently. Picture: Neil McCartney

The family members had attended a funeral in the town before lockdown, but it had not yet been established whether this was where they had contracted the virus.

Six members of a Port St Johns family are confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape said on Wednesday.

Mayoral spokesperson Mntuwoxolo Ngudle said the family was in self-isolation as provincial health officials traced people with whom they had been in contact.

He said the family members had attended a funeral in the town – before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the nationwide lockdown – but that it had not yet been established whether this was where they had contracted the virus.

By Wednesday night, 2,506 people have been infected across the country.

The three provinces with the highest infection rates are Gauteng with 930, the Western Cape with 657 and KwaZulu-Natal with 519.

The Eastern Cape has the fourth-highest number of infected persons at 199.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
10111 call centre in Cape Town closed after 2 employees test positive 15.4.2020
Six new virus cases confirmed at East London prison 15.4.2020
Over 300 people finally return to SA on repatriation flight from Miami 15.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?

Covid-19 Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique


today in print

Read Today's edition