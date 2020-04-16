Self-isolation works, two jubilant – and healthy – MECs say

Two Limpopo MECs have become instant heroes by proving that Covid-19 can be defeated.

Sports, art and culture MEC Thandi Moraka and education MEC Polly Boshielo spent two weeks in isolation after coming into contact with a prominent sports personality, known to have tested positive for coronavirus.

They were screened and tested by MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba before going into self-isolation for 14 days.

Moraka and Boshiele attended a sporting tournament in Seshego, just outside Limpopo capital Polokwane, last month. The event was organised by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.

About 10 schools from around Seshego took part in the tournament, which was also attended by South African Netball president and International Netball Federation (INF) board member Cecilia Molokwane.

In March she travelled to the UK for meetings with the INF. Upon her return, Molokwane tested positive for coronavirus.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha’s spokesperson, Kenny Mathivha, who is also acting Limpopo provincial government spokesperson, said yesterday that after two weeks of self-isolation, the two MECs had tested negative and were now back at work.

“I am on cloud nine for testing negative for coronavirus,” a jubilant Boshielo told The Citizen. “It was not an easy thing to self-quarantine, but I had to do it because I love myself, my family, my colleagues, the province, the country and more importantly, I love life.

“I want to tell all those doubting Thomases that self-quarantining is like creating a time for yourself to do self-introspection.

“It is like taking a deep breath and thinking about playing your part in creating a South Africa that is free of all kinds of diseases, especially Covid-19.

“It is, therefore, very important for everyone to play their part and obey all the regulations of the lockdown as set down by President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

The Limpopo provincial government applauded the stand and action by the two MECs.

It added: “We are therefore urging everyone to continue to stay at home, wash their hands with soap and water, use hand sanitisers every time they go out, cover their noses when coughing and sneezing and most importantly, avoid any close contacts with people.”

– alexm@citizen.co.za

