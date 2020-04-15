Covid-19 15.4.2020 11:23 am

Gauteng records 399 Covid-19 recoveries

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize together with MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku have a tour of the Alexandra Community Health Centre, 18 November 2019. He was there to speak about the diabetes epidemic that faces South Africa and government’s plans on the management of diabetes. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Only 62 people are currently hospitalised in various health facilities.

Gauteng has confirmed 909 positive cases of Covid-19, with Johannesburg leading the number of cases.

Of these, only 62 people are currently hospitalised in various health facilities, with most cases not requiring hospitalisation.

The province has confirmed 399 recoveries, with 1,694 out of 5,625 people who came into contact with positive cases having being discharged.

Gauteng health said in a statement: “It is important to always note that allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is an ongoing process. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD), corrections are made where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district.”

Below is a district breakdown of the cases:

Source: Gauteng Health

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2, 415. The total number of tests conducted to date is 87, 022.

