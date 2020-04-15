SANDF confirms four positive cases of Covid-19

The South African National Defence Force has confirmed four positive Covid-19 cases among its members.

According to a statement, none of the members is a uniformed member part of those deployed to support the SAPS on the ground.

Three cases are in the Western Cape and one in Gauteng.

“Frontline workers (emergency medical teams, nurses, doctors, porters, including soldiers patrolling the townships), have been issued with personal protective equipment. Other preventive measures include thermal screening, hand sanitising and wearing of surgical masks,” it said.

