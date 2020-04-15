Covid-19 15.4.2020 11:02 am

SANDF confirms four positive cases of Covid-19

Rifleman Lerato Morudu, a member of the SANDF, can be seen at the N1 carousel plaza toll gate during a patrol in Pretoria, 8 April 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Three cases are in the Western Cape and one in Gauteng.

The South African National Defence Force has confirmed four positive Covid-19 cases among its members.

According to a statement, none of the members is a uniformed member part of those deployed to support the SAPS on the ground.

“Frontline workers (emergency medical teams, nurses, doctors, porters, including soldiers patrolling the townships), have been issued with personal protective equipment. Other preventive measures include thermal screening, hand sanitising and wearing of surgical masks,” it said.

