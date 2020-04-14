Covid-19 14.4.2020 09:22 pm

WATCH: ‘We want food,’ kids chant as Mitchells Plain residents protest

News24 Wire
WATCH: ‘We want food,’ kids chant as Mitchells Plain residents protest

Screengrab of video of Mitchells Plain residents clashing with police over food parcels during the national lockdown, 14 April 2020.

‘They gave Khayelitsha food, but not us,’ said a woman, as neighbours warned of the approaching police with low whistles.

Burning tyres, chunks of concrete and smouldering mattresses blocked AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain during an apparent protest over food parcels on Tuesday.

A large police presence was seen on the road, while some residents and children were still out and about despite the nationwide lockdown.

“They gave Khayelitsha food, but not us,” said a woman, as neighbours warned of the approaching police with low whistles.

An army truck joined the police Nyalas and law enforcement vans, weaving their way through the barricades in Tafelsig.

Oooh Jirre, issie hele polies force [Oh Lord it’s the entire police force],” said one woman.

Gaan in [Go in!]!” shouted a man to a youngster out to watch the action.

Told to go inside, some children chanted “we want food”.

Dogs scurried away and children climbed onto roofs to watch security personnel speed up and down the road, while others walked with rifles over their shoulders.

“What are you doing out here?” asked an officer, ordering people back inside their homes.

The groups regrouped in various parts of Tafelsig, and after armoured vehicles sped after them, they ran into the small streets and disappeared.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Looters escape with cash registers, money, groceries after hitting CT supermarket 14.4.2020
Number of people relying on food parcels in Gauteng doubles 14.4.2020
Dis-Chem branch in Joburg closed after employee tests positive 14.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique

Business News Will Dis-Chem treat all landlords equally?

Covid-19 Seven cops arrested in ‘booze shop break-in’ amid alcohol prohibition

Africa China is Africa’s top creditor, but will it lead debt relief?


today in print

Read Today's edition