12 employees test positive for Covid-19 at Mediclinic Morningside

Mediclinic Southern Africa on 13 April confirmed that 12 additional employees tested positive for Covid-19.

This follows the identification of a Mediclinic Morningside staff member that previously tested positive for the coronavirus, reports Sandton Chronicle.

“More than 100 potential contacts have been tested, with the majority of these returning negative results,” said Dr Stefan Smuts, the chief clinical officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa.

The private healthcare services group said the 12 employees, seven of whom are healthcare workers, were all currently in isolation and would remain so until they had fully recovered.

Smuts added that all contacts were now being monitored and isolation protocols had “stringently” been applied where relevant.

“In accordance with our stringent protocols, Mediclinic immediately reviewed the situation to identify, as a matter of urgency, all staff, doctors and patients potentially exposed.

“Mediclinic acted swiftly in order to mitigate the risk to all involved and we can assure the community that we have established procedures in relation to staff exposure, the risk thereof and testing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.