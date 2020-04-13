Addicts escape Tshwane homeless shelter, trade bedding for drugs

Knives, needles and a concoction of drugs were found on homeless drug addicts at a Pretoria shelter after they slipped through the fence at the weekend and sold blankets for drugs.

More than 200 homeless people, including nyaope and heroin addicts, were put into the sports facility in Centurion. They are substance abusers and those who need medication for illnesses such as HIV and tuberculosis.

On Sunday, they were seen throwing blankets and mattresses from the shelter over the barbed wire fence. These were then traded for drugs, alcohol and cigarettes.

Some of them returned to the shelter with illegal substances.

Tshwane administrator Lebogang Mahaye said the Tshwane Metro Police Department was forced to search the homeless people on Sunday night.

“We found knives, needles and a concoction of drugs and cigarettes,” she said.

Those who stayed inside to receive methadone to suppress their drug cravings said they did not want the escapees to return.

“I am worried they will come back with the coronavirus and infect all of us.

“Some of us don’t want to risk our lives or return to using drugs,” said an addict who wished to remain anonymous.

Some of the escapees did not return to the shelter and instead went back to their usual intersections to beg for money from motorists.

Cyril Dinou, a Cameroon national, lives under a bridge about 100m from the shelter. He said he felt safer in the streets and did not need to be policed by anyone.

“I refused to go to the shelter from day one. There is nothing wrong with me being here. I don’t have to be in a crowded place,” he said.

Gauteng acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi said those who insisted on living on the streets would come face to face with law enforcers.

“If they are not under our care, and are outside, the law will take its course,” he said.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

