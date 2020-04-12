Lamola responds to article about Sun City prison ‘pretending’ to be Covid-19 ready

After the Sunday Times published an article about how Johannesburg Prison, popularly known as Sun City, had only put on a fake show of preparedness again the coronavirus – including water disguised as hand sanitiser – the department of justice and correctional services has responded with a long statement.

The Sunday Times reported that they had not been given any responses in time for publication by department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, though the department says the “publication had not considered our response”.

The article alleges that prison officials “staged an elaborate charade” on Wednesday to “fool” Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola when he inspected the prison for its preparedness and protocols against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

While Lamola was there, staff were wearing gloves and masks and screening visitors, but this apparently all ended as soon as he and his entourage left, and the hand sanitiser in use had apparently not even been real anyway.

The prison has more than 9,500 inmates and 1,000 staff and any outbreak of the disease within its walls would likely be devastating. Sunday Times journalists were able to enter Sun City on Friday without being screened or sanitised and they witnessed visitors mingling with officials, allegedly without enough social distancing, they reported.

“Staff said new inmates were admitted without health screening and were not kept apart from the existing prison population,” the paper reported. The prison apparently doesn’t even have a thermometer. The paper also saw a register suggesting that “more than 50 people entered the facility to make bail arrangements for inmates”.