Covid-19 11.4.2020 02:20 pm

WATCH: Afrika Tikkun Food Security Services goes door to door

Carlos Muchave
Covid-19 has kept kids away from centres with food services.

Afrika Tikkun is an organisation aimed at providing education, health and social services to young people and their families through centres in South African townships.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 students are not able to access the services Uthando provides.

This prompted the organisation to focus their strategy at going out to communities their beneficiaries come from, and provide meals to their families.

Video: Carlos Muchave

