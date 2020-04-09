Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday address the nation on the continuing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said.

“The president’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council held yesterday, 8 April 2020 and consultations that the president would have held during the course of the day with various social partners during the course of the day.”

The President’s televised address will be at 8 pm.

