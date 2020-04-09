Covid-19 9.4.2020 06:05 pm

Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

Citizen reporter
Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency

The president’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council held on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday address the nation on the continuing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said.

“The president’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council held yesterday, 8 April 2020 and consultations that the president would have held during the course of the day with various social partners during the course of the day.”

The President’s televised address will be at 8 pm.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘We are going to take major steps’:Zikalala wants thorough probe into St Augustine’s 9.4.2020
Coronavirus: No construction yet at Pretoria showgrounds temporary treatment site 9.4.2020
ANC in Limpopo condemns councillor arrested for allegedly violating lockdown 9.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter


today in print

Read Today's edition