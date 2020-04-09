Hundreds of US citizens leave SA on repatriation flights

One group, comprising private citizens and staff and officials at the US Mission in South Africa, embarked from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and the other from King Shaka International in Durban travelling via Cape Town where it picked up more US passengers. The last fight is scheduled to leave from Cape Town International to the US on Friday.

In a telephonic interview with The Citizen from the US Consulate in Johannesburg, US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks was quick to say that this was “not a panic evacuation” but a planned repatriation by the US State Department to ensure the safety and security of American citizens who had requested to be taken home to be with their loved ones during this time.

The repatriations were not targeted at South Africa but were part of a global process to move Americans back to their homes.

“They are being flown to Washington and we want to make sure their safety and security. Those are the people who were anxious to be reunited with their loved ones. The group included those that were based in neighbouring countries like Botswana, eSwatini and Lesotho.”

The State Department has repatriated more than 50,000 citizens, across 485 flights, from more than 94 countries.

A total of between 850 and 900 people were being transported from South Africa to the Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, where they would be screened and tested further for Covid-19 before taking connecting flights or other transport home to various cities and states.

Marks was thankful to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in particular for their “magnificent assistance in this process”. She said the South African health authorities had been very strict and had done a commendable job under the strict conditions required in terms of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The envoy also commended the department of international relations and cooperation for their efforts in ensuring the repatriation went smoothly. The department of transport had also offered the necessary logistics.

The majority of the passengers were private citizens and it had been their choice to leave or remain in South Africa.

Officials at the US Mission will return once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

“They will be tested by South African officials at the airports and are under rigid instruction to be quarantined for 14 days when they arrive. We mentioned to them the need to be cautious; everybody will have to take everything very seriously,” Marks said.

The US Centre for Disease Control issued strict instructions and would monitor the situation in the US. She lauded US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his efficiency in organising the repatriations. The US Administration had paid upfront commercial flight fares for the flights, and the citizens were expected to pay back the money.

Marks said she would personally remain in South Africa and continue with her job as ambassador.

“I’m here, I’m not leaving any time in future. My task is to ensure that people are safe and our work as the mission in South Africa continues,” she said.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.