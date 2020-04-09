Covid-19 9.4.2020 12:54 pm

Stellenbosch municipality deep cleans its streets

News24 Wire
Stellenbosch municipality deep cleans its streets

Image for illustrative purposes. A Municipal Corporation worker sprays a disinfectant on a road during curfew, which was imposed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19, in Bhopal, India, 24 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

The university town has taken steps to try and get ahead of the fast-spreading coronavirus by deep cleaning the streets using a pine-scented industrial disinfectant.

Covered in hazmat suits, face masks and gloves, a team of 40 Stellenbosch municipal workers have been hard at work disinfecting the streets of the Boland town.

The university town has taken steps to try and get ahead of the fast-spreading coronavirus by deep cleaning the streets using a pine-scented industrial disinfectant.

Teams of 16 workers have been working day and night to disinfect sidewalks, benches and railings around the town.

Director of Infrastructure Services, Deon Louw, told News24 that the teams have already scrubbed down several densely populated spaces.

“We have been targeting all of the taxi ranks, we have nine of them in Stellenbosch,” he said.

They have also focused on cleaning pathways, especially in the vicinity of malls.

While the municipally regularly cleans the streets, it is now using a stronger chemical to make sure it kills any trace of the novel coronavirus.

Louw said they were running a skeleton staff.

“We are currently doing an initial scrub down, and cleaning will be scheduled to happen on a regular basis,” he added.

Stellenbosch currently has 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stellenbosch Municipality suspends rates collection for businesses and households impacted by Covid-19 25.3.2020
Garden Route resorts close, Stellenbosch municipal admin staff to work from home 23.3.2020
Taxi drivers blockade roads in Stellenbosch CBD 11.2.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter


today in print

Read Today's edition