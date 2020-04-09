14 arrested in Kempton CBD for breaching lockdown regulations

At least 14 people were arrested on Tuesday for contravening lockdown rules during a joint operation between the Kempton Park SAPS and metro police.

The operation kicked off around 9am in Kempton Park CBD and surrounding areas, reports Kempton Express.

On a tour around Kempton Park CBD along with the police, Kempton Express noticed residents flocking to local stores like Shoprite, spaza shops, Pick n Pay Kempton Square and Meat Spot on Central Avenue, West Street and Pretoria Road.

Kemptonians were seen standing in long queues very close to each other outside various stores, waiting for their turn to either stock up or restock their cupboards.

Many homeless people were still on the streets despite acting Gauteng social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi announcing they had identified facilities which would be used as temporary shelters.

Capt Jethro Mtshali, spokesperson for Kempton Park SAPS, said they were patrolling the streets in the CBD to track down residents who violated lockdown regulations.

“We want to ensure residents adhere to the lockdown principles. We deployed police to patrol the streets in the CBD because we don’t want to see residents with no reason for being in town, just loitering.”

