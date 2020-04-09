Dawn Limpopo wants action on GBV cases during lockdown

The Democratic Alliance Women’s Network (Dawn) in Limpopo has condemned the increase in gender-based violence cases in the country during the 21-day lockdown.

Dawn Limpopo provincial chair Desiree van der Walt said the league had noted with concern that at least 2,230 gender-based violence cases had been reported during the first week.

Van der Walt said Dawn believed the number might continue to escalate, as many victims were unable to report their cases due to the lockdown or were fearful.

She said gender-based violence was an ever-growing problem in South Africa, with a lack of visible policing as well as limited protection for women and children due to the fact that there were no specialised units within the SA police service (SAPS).

“It is clear that cases of gender-based violence should be prioritised to ensure justice for the victims and safety for those who are vulnerable.

“We reiterate our calls that police officers should be trained to deal with gender-based violence and have a thorough knowledge of the legislative frameworks for women’s rights and the rights of children who are victims of crime.”

The organisation said it was planning to write to the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, calling for his immediate intervention to ensure that victims are protected.

“We request that an urgent update be provided in relation to the cases of gender-based violence in Limpopo that have been reported to SAPS, as well as updated figures on calls made to the national hotlines during the national lockdown. We further request a detailed provincial breakdown of all complaints,” she said.

Van der Walt added that the network further proposed that in cases where gender-based violence are reported, dangerous weapons be removed from the residence to ensure some form of safety for women and children.

“We further request that people who report gender-based violence be given a permit to go to court to get a protection order.

“This should be provided on the scene, so it is practical and easier for victims to ensure they get the necessary help and are allowed to travel to seek assistance.

“We also request that SAPS be obligated to assist victims to remove their necessary belongings from houses and be taken to places of safety or alternative addresses in these circumstances,” she said.

“We call upon women to speak up and report these cases. We also call on SAPS to deal with these matters decisively and with the urgency it deserves”.

