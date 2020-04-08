Covid-19 8.4.2020 07:49 pm

Muslim community supports coronavirus prevention measures

News24 Wire
Muslim community supports coronavirus prevention measures

Stegman Road mosque, Cape Town. Picture: Facebook

‘We urge all Muslims to stay patient, abide by the lockdown, and make an abundance of supplication [dua] to the Almighty that together as a nation we can defeat this pandemic.’

Almost 200 prominent Muslim associations and members of the Muslim community in South Africa have called on Muslims to continue to abide by the lockdown rules and offer prayers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We the undersigned members of the Ulama [Muslim theological] fraternity, medical professionals, Muslim professionals, community workers and activists, and leaders of Muslim civil society organisations express our support and endorsement of the decisive and unequivocal leadership of the Muslim Judicial Council [MJC], the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa [JUSA], the Sunni Ulama Council [SUC], and respective Shura Councils in navigating the Muslim community of South Africa through the Covid-19 crisis in accordance with the laws and objectives of the shariah.

“We further emphasise that the preservation of life is of the greatest priority of the shariah, Islam’s sacred law.

“Furthermore, we express our sincerest appreciation to the Muslim community of South Africa for observing the call of the MJC, JUSA, SUC and Shura Councils to curtail and limit congregational prayer [salaah] in the masaajid [mosques] in accordance with our government’s health regulations.”

They said doing so before President Cyril Ramaphosa asked for it had helped.

“While the low infection rates look promising, it will only be until mass testing has been completed that we will know the true extent of the pandemic in South Africa.

“We urge all Muslims to stay patient, abide by the lockdown, and make an abundance of supplication [dua] to the Almighty that together as a nation we can defeat this pandemic.”

The MJC has adapted the way funerals are carried out within the Covid-19 rules with regards to deaths and funerals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Crime syndicate behind torching, vandalising of Gauteng schools – Lesufi 8.4.2020
Trucks seized by cops with R28m in stock, but SAB says it’s all a misunderstanding 8.4.2020
Coronavirus plunges world economy into brutal recession 8.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter

Business News Motsepe and Rupert make Forbes’ 2020 billionaires list … which has shrunk

World Trump threatens withholding funds from WHO, says it is ‘very China centric’

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng


today in print

Read Today's edition