Ekurhuleni Covid-19 testing sites announced

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of medical centres have been identified as testing sites for the Ekurhuleni region.

Patients will be screened on arrival, and tested only if they meet the test criteria, reports Kempton Express.

The testing sites are open between 8am and 4pm.

Eastern Region:

Northmead Clinic, Aster Street, Benoni – 011 425 0744

Crystal Park Clinic, 166 Strand Street, Crystal Park, Benoni – 011 999 6673

Daveyton Main Clinic, 9307 Empilweni Street Daveyton – 011 424 8741

Daveyton East Clinic, 869 Chris Hani Extension 9, Daveyton – 011 424 8741

Alra Park Clinic, Corner of Sasstri and Molapo streets, Alra Park – 011 819 2500

Andries Raditsela Clinic, 1718 Phooke Drive, Extension 3, Langaville – 011 368 2500

Mary Moodly Clinic, 732 Khan Crescent, Actonville, Benoni – 011 422 5764

KwaThema Clinic, 7001 Moshoeshoe Street, KwaThema – 011 737 9263

Phillip Moyo Clinic, 6944 Etwatwa Extension 9, Mandela Section, Etwatwa – 011 426 4902

Nokuthula Ngwenya Clinic, Vlakfontein Road, Dunnottar – 011 737 9709

Southern Region:

Dukathole Clinic, Kiewietjie Road, Germiston – 011 872 1777

Goba Clinic, 310 Mavuso Street, Goba Section, Katlehong – 011 999 1351

Sunrise View Clinic, 7181 Sunrise View, Kgotso Street, Katlehong – 011 999 2740

J Dumani Clinic, 1370 Nguza Street, Extension Two, Vosloorus – 011 424 8741

Phola Park Clinic, 10054 Mzimkulu and Letutula streets, Phola Park – 011 385 1764

Northern Region:

Thembisa Hospital, Reverent RJ Namane Drive, Hospitalview – 011 923 2000

Thembisa Healthcare Centre, 19 Emkhathini Section, Cnr Andrew Mapheto and George Nyanga Streets – 011 999 4419

Ethafeni Clinic, 43 Benin Street, Ethafeni, Thembisa – 011 999 4372

Sangweni Clinic, 219 Mpilo Street, Esangweni, Thembisa – 011 999 4354

Edenvale Clinic, Corner of Eighth Avenue and De Wet Road, Edenvale – 011 452 5651

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.