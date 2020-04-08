Covid-19 8.4.2020 10:27 am

Namola application adds Covid-19, GBV support during lockdown

Citizen reporter
Namola application adds Covid-19, GBV support during lockdown

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Sunday that although crime statistics are down, over 2,300 calls of gender-based violence incidents have been received from the start of lockdown until 31 March. Image: iStock

Helplines are now accessible through the application, prompted by the 21-day lockdown’s potential impact on increased cases of domestic violence and mental health deterioration. 

Emergency response application Namola has upped its range of tools to include 24-hour Covid-19 support. 

Users can now see the latest case statistics and news updates, access helplines and receive virus alerts. 

Helplines such as the domestic abuse hotline, childline and a mental health hotline are now accessible through the application, prompted by the 21-day lockdown’s potential impact on increased cases of domestic violence, as well as mental health deterioration. 

Namola CEO Peter Matthaei said: “We are concerned that domestic violence may increase over the 21-day lockdown, and that loneliness and feelings of uncertainty may impact many people’s mental health. We encourage our fellow South Africans to access important services such as the domestic abuse hotline, childline and a mental health hotline through the Namola app if they need additional support.”

Matthaei added that Namola’s response centre team also continued to be available 24 hours a day, and that users would continue to have free access to public emergency services during lockdown. 

Namola has also discounted its optional Namola Plus upgrade, which allows users to access private armed response and emergency medicals through the app. 

“We want to ensure that all South Africans stay safe while South Africa is in a state of disaster, especially if they don’t yet have access to private security,” said Matthaei.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Sunday that although crime statistics are down, over 2,300 calls of gender-based violence incidents have been received from the start of lockdown until 31 March. 

Approximately 148 suspects have been charged with inflicting gender-based violence during this time, and from January until the end of March, 15,934 gender-based violence complaints had been received by police. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa places Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on partly unpaid special leave 8.4.2020
Local inventor hopes his ‘plastic cigarette’ will help smokers to quit 8.4.2020
New lockdown regulations allow separated parents to move kids between houses – again 8.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng

Covid-19 SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19


today in print

Read Today's edition