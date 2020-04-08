US body insists masks are a must

While the US-based Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has advised American citizens to wear cloth face masks, even people not exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, a medical expert yesterday said there was still a lack of data on their effectiveness.

America is now the country hardest hit by the pandemic.

While US President Donald Trump last week said the CDC was urging American citizens to wear face masks when they leave home, he immediately undercut the message at a White House briefing: “With the masks, it is going to be a voluntary thing.

“You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I am choosing not to do it. It may be good. It is only a recommendation, voluntary.”

The CDC said on its website: “The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity … for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing, even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

“In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain – like in grocery stores and pharmacies.”

Doctors Without Borders’ Dr Gilles van Cutsem said wearing masks was a recent development and – in the absence of medical data of its effectiveness in stopping the transmission of the coronavirus – there was “still lack of guidance that is conclusive”.

He explained: “I should, however, also say it does make sense that wearing a mask decreases transmission and risk of touching your nose and face, but it should not be seen as ultimate protection from the virus.”

With medical masks being in short supply in South Africa and in other countries, should citizens purchase surgical masks, that would have a negative impact on hospitals and healthcare workers who needed them daily in hospitals.

“The use of cloth masks makes a lot of sense in crowded conditions like taxi ranks, shopping malls and densely populated informal settlements where social distancing is difficult.

“There is a belief that face masks worn by people who are coronavirus positive, can have an impact in containing the spread of the virus. But there is still limited data to guide us,” said Van Cutsem.

According to the World Health Organisation dashboard, a total of 72,616 people have died since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China last year.

