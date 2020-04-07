Covid-19 7.4.2020 08:09 pm

Homeless people in CT try to escape from encampment erected to house them

News24 Wire
UNHCR tents lined up on a Rugby field at the Lukas Van Den Berg Sport centre providing shelter for 370 of the homeless people moved from the Caledonian Stadium, 1 April 2020, Pretoria. On day 6 of the 21 day lockdown period to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Good and the ANC complained about the facilities provided for the homeless, with Good calling it a ‘medieval’ set-up.

A group of homeless people made a break for it on Tuesday from a tent encampment in Strandfontein, Cape Town, which was erected to house them during the lockdown.

The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said conflict erupted between people who did not want others, who had arrived from Somerset West, in their tent.

Some also tried to leave after being screened, thinking they could return to the areas where they had come from. When they found out they had to stay in Strandfontein until the lockdown ends, a few pulled down one of the internal fences and four climbed over the perimeter wall.

“Three have since been apprehended,” said Smith.

Some in the group had since indicated they would remain at the site.

The City of Cape Town said according to the police, any person who left the site would be in violation of the national lockdown regulations and would be dealt with accordingly.

Good and the ANC complained about the facilities provided for the homeless, with Good calling it a “medieval” set-up.

The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association asked residents to avoid the area until the situation had calmed down.

An attempt at accommodating homeless people at the Caledonian Stadium in Tshwane also backfired, and the group was relocated to a sports club in Centurion.

