Covid-19 7.4.2020 05:18 pm

Ramaphosa still to decide if lockdown should be extended

News24 Wire
Ramaphosa still to decide if lockdown should be extended

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers takes position outside the renowned Madala hostel in Alexandra township on March 28, 2020, during the second day of the 21 day national lockdown announced by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)

‘We will be able to make a proper, if you like, a scientific assessment in a few days’ time, to see how well this lockdown is serving the people of our country,’ the president said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will assess the effectiveness of the 21-day lockdown, which is due to end on 16 April, in the coming days.

He was speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the National Water Command Centre at Rand Water in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa was joined by Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu at the command centre, where they held virtual meetings across several provinces and municipalities.

“We are still doing an assessment of the effectiveness of the lockdown, in terms of compliance. We are finding that many of our people throughout our country are abiding by the lockdown and its regulations,” he said.

The president is due to meet with his National Command Council and Cabinet in the coming days.

Ignoring calls

Ramaphosa said there were some pockets of society refusing to heed the government’s call and continuing as if there was no such thing as the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 13 South Africans, with 1,749 infected, while globally there have been more than one million infections and 60,000 deaths.

“We will be able to make a proper, if you like, a scientific assessment in a few days’ time, to see how well this lockdown is serving the people of our country,” the president said.

Speculation has been rife the lockdown would be extended beyond three weeks, with growing concern over the impact of such a decision on an already ailing economy.

“Of course, it impacts on the economy negatively, but it is important to save lives, because lives are important and the lives of our people matter,” said Ramaphosa.

“The economy will take a real knock, but we will come up with strategy and how we move our economy forward.”

Important measure

He added the greatest challenge during this period was getting everyone to abide by the regulations.

Ramaphosa also used the moment to defend the decision to go into lockdown, describing it as one of the most important measures taken by his government in fighting the spread of Covid-19.

“What I can say if we had not locked down South Africa as we have, I can tell you without any shadow of a doubt the infection rate would have been a lot, lot higher than what we have.”

He also indicated he had summoned Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to a meeting to discuss a purported social media post of her having lunch with former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana.

The picture posted by Manana on Instagram has sparked debate on whether the minister failed to comply with the country’s lockdown regulations.

The post has since been taken down.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Paris bans daytime jogging as virus deaths hit new high 7.4.2020
Spain daily virus death toll spikes to 743 after drop 7.4.2020
Lockdown leaves domestic workers out in the cold 7.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19

Business News Sarb foresees 370,000 initial job losses, 1,600 business insolvencies

World In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists


today in print

Read Today's edition