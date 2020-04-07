DA says family of first Chatsworth Covid-19 patient tested 21 hours after diagnosis

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has accused the province’s health department of testing the family of the first Chatsworth man who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, 21 hours after the diagnosis.

The patient had been in contact with three family members, it said.

The party has called on health MEC Nomagugu-Simelane Zulu to hasten the process of screening and testing those who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients.

The man was taken to hospital after showing symptoms and his nephew, who accompanied him, informed staff at the hospital that his uncle was a possible Covid-19 patient.

The patient was still admitted to the casualty unit with people who were being treated for other illnesses, claimed the party.

“If the MEC is serious about combating the spread of the coronavirus, she and her department must urgently reconsider their measures and protocols.

“Our province has the majority of Covid-19 deaths so far. The MEC must, therefore, fast-track the screening of family members who have been in contact with COVID-19 positive patients.

“The KZN DoH should be held responsible for creating unnecessary panic by not doing what they are trusted to do. Relatives of the patient who has since been transferred to Greys Hospital in PMB are living in fear not knowing whether or not they were infected,” said the party’s Mergan Chetty.

It further commended the South African Police Service for closing the area and ensuring that the family was isolated from the community upon receiving the news.

“If we are to beat this virus, the DoH should follow suit by putting in place all the necessary measures.”

