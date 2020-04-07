Covid-19 7.4.2020 11:35 am

Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Citizen reporter
Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

Although sympathetic with citizens wanting to resume normal life as soon as possible, the minister says there is ‘no need to rush’ while people are still sick and dying of Covid-19. 

The likelihood of a lockdown extension rests squarely on how compliant South African citizens are during the remaining nine days. 

In response to queries regarding the possible extension of the lockdown, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday that “anything is possible”. 

He said that the next few days would determine which direction government would be taking. 

Although sympathetic with citizens wanting to resume normal life as soon as possible, Cele said there was “no need to rush” while people are still sick and dying of Covid-19. 

He added that the primary task of those protecting citizens was human life, and that people survive “this terrible era”. 

The possibility of a lockdown extension has been on the minds of all South Africans as movement continues to be restricted to flatten the curve of the deadly pandemic. 

As early as the end of March, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said government should start planning for a lockdown extension. 

Steenhuisen hinted at the possibility that South Africa had more Covid-19 cases than what is currently aware of. 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also warned of “the calm before the storm”, saying that low infection rates did not rule out the possibility of a much higher internal transmission rate than what was currently known.

(Compiled by Nica Richards) 

