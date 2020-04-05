Covid-19 5.4.2020 09:55 pm

Trevor Noah says he got 'death threats' for interviewing Bill Gates

Trevor Noah says he got ‘death threats’ for interviewing Bill Gates

Comedian Trevor Noah speaks at a press conference hosted by M-Net at Montecasino in Fourways, 10 August 2017. Noah, who is the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show and is based in New York, is in South Africa putting on a number of shows in Johannesburg and Durban. Picture: Michel Bega

This comes after News24 reported on Saturday that Gates had proposed to test a 'vaccine' in Africa, which turned out not to be true.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah says he has been receiving death threats for interviewing American billionaire Bill Gates about the initiatives his foundation has funded in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after News24 reported on Saturday that Gates proposed to test a “vaccine” in Africa, which turned out not to be true.

“On Saturday, we published a story about philanthropist Bill Gates’ support for SA with Covid-19. We wrongly reported that Gates wants to test a ‘vaccine in Africa,” said News24 on their Twitter account.

“This is false. The Gates Foundation will support SA with testing kits and research. We apologise for the mistake,” they added.

The tweet prompted the New York-based comedian to comment, saying: “Now I see why I’ve been getting death threats for interviewing Bill”.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said the matter would be investigated and they would take action if necessary.

The matter also prompted responses from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and numerous other prominent figures.

The interview had sparked a major debate on Gates’ relief efforts and Noah – an African – being the one who interviewed him amid outrage over two French doctors’ suggestion for drug trials to be done in Africa.

Responding to one of his critics, Noah said: “Where in this entire interview do you hear either of us saying a vaccine will be tested in Africa? Are you confusing us with those French doctors or are you just trying to get retweets?”

It was evident that Noah may not have been aware of the News24 report.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi added to the furore and commented on Gates’ education qualifications, saying nothing qualified him to lead debates on vaccines and medical responses.

READ NEXT: Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

