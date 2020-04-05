Covid-19 5.4.2020 05:25 pm

Man arrested after breaking lockdown rules on viral video

Citizen reporter
Man arrested after breaking lockdown rules on viral video

Image: iStock.

The video was investigated and the suspect was traced and found inside a residential complex in the Lyttelton area.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) has arrested a 23-year-old man from Pretoria for allegedly contravening the regulations of the national 21-day lockdown.

The suspect is likely to face charges of at least contravening Regulation 11B of the Disaster Management Act 2002.

Little snippets of a video, in which two young men were seen travelling around Pretoria with one of them continuously swearing, mocking efforts to curb the Covid-19 virus and bragging they do not comply with laws put in place to contain the virus, went viral.

In one of the snippets, one man appears to be standing in front of a police station and swearing about the virus.

The one man says, in Afrikaans, among other things: “F*k corona, ma se p**s, ons worry nie!”

The video was investigated and the suspect was traced and found inside a residential complex in the Lyttelton policing area.

He is currently in police custody and he is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 April.

“The arrest of this suspect – as well as at least six other suspects that have been arrested for creating such videos and posting fake news – should be a reminder that the security forces enforcing the regulations to contain the Covid-19 virus have the capacity and capability to identify those responsible for such transgressions, however long it may take,” the police said in a statement.

People are urged to view the scourge of Covid-19 virus seriously as thousands of people globally have lost their lives this to this plague.

“The regulations are being enforced not to punish people but to protect lives against this pandemic,” the police said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Missing Covid-19 positive patient found in Free State 5.4.2020
Western Cape treasury allocates R53 million to food relief programmes 5.4.2020
SANDF’s actions against citizens detract their Covid-19 efforts – deputy defence minister 5.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health TB vaccine might prove to be SA’s ‘lucky weapon’ against Covid-19

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days

Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA


today in print

Read Today's edition