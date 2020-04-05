Less booze during lockdown means less violent crime, but GBV calls still pouring in

Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday morning welcomed the decrease in serious and violent crimes.

Cele partly attributed this to the prohibition of the sale and movement of liquor since the start of South Africa’s 21-day national lockdown.

The 2019/2020 national crime statistics are yet to be released to Parliament, and the current analysis forms part of a preliminary report yet to undergo the necessary verification and endorsement processes.

Despite this, Cele confirmed that compared to the same time last year, murder cases have dropped from 326 to 94, rape cases have decreased from 669 to 101, assault cases are currently at 456, down from 2,673, and “trio crimes” have dropped from 8,853 last year to 2,098.

Trio crimes refer to car hijackings, business and house robberies, arguably the most violent crimes, according to Cele, where suspects are usually armed.

Cele however lamented the consistently high number of gender-based violence (GBV) reports received during the lockdown period so far.

Over 2,300 calls and complaints have been received since the beginning of lockdown until 31 March. 148 suspects have been charged with inflicting gender-based violence.

Currently, from January until the end of March, 15,924 gender-based violence complaints have been received by police.

“Once all reports have been consolidated, the figures will be measured against the number of calls/complaints received through the GBV Command Centre in 2019, where the figure stands at 87,920,” Cele explained.

Cele added he noted with concern the possibility in an increase in GBV-related incidents when the national lockdown was announced.

At the time, Cele urged the reinforcement of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units.

“Considering the improved rate of life sentences secured by the FCS Units in the past, one is optimistic that police will continue to work around the clock towards securing successful convictions and long term sentences of perpetrators of crimes against women and children.

“This should remain the practice even beyond the lockdown as GBV remains a scourge across the country,” Cele said.

He also welcomed a decrease in the amount of complaints received against police during the lockdown, saying this “reflects stabilisation” and indicates that people “are now beginning to understand the lockdown and are complying with the regulations, and that people are now cooperating with the members of the law enforcement entities.”

Continuing his optimism, Cele said he anticipates improved adherence to regulations at grocery stores, the movement of people and traffic.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

