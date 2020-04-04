Twitter outraged after French doctors brainstorm virus vaccine trials in Africa

Two French medical professionals have been slammed by social media users for discussing testing Covid-19 vaccines in Africa live on television.

French TV channel LCI broadcast a discussion between doctors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht, Business Insider reported.

In the segment, which has since gone viral, the two doctors engage in a back-and-forth discussion about whether to do the study in Africa, “where there are no masks, no treatment, no reanimation,” according to Mira.

Locht responds by agreeing with Mira, saying that talks of a “parallel study” taking place with “BCG Placebos”, and that a request for a proposal to be put together has been received, but may not have formally been released yet.

The video prompted the Twitter trend #AfricansAreNotLabRats on Saturday, in which Twitter users question why two doctors in Europe not look at testing vaccines on their own populations, which have experienced a far higher death toll during the Covid-19 pandemic than Africa.

Spain has recorded 11744 Deaths Italy has recorded 14681 Deaths China recorded 3314 Deaths USA recorded 7146 Deaths France has recorded 6490 Deaths The whole Africa has not recorded up to 50 Deaths. Yet they are bringing Vaccine to Africa for testing. #AfricansAreNotLabRats — Duke of Ibadan ????️ (@AsiwajuLerry) April 4, 2020

Italy,france and now USA and UK have more than 1k deaths per day yet they here yapping about testing vaccines on Africans.this bunch of suckers and racists should back off africa.we are africans and africa is our business.#AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/gGKMW925P6 — Ghana (@Gh_Information) April 4, 2020

Others called the doctors’ proposal racist, denouncing their “provocative” discussion.

It's funny how racism still exists after how many centuries????‍♀️ #AfricansAreNotLabRats we are not lab rats in Africa????‍♀️ smh. — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) April 4, 2020

Slavery and racism is still alive and kicking just that it has evolved.

Remember to Wash your hands and stay at home. Be Safe#AfricansAreNotLabRats #UkweliUsemwe pic.twitter.com/5MtwrKeJw9 — GOVERNMENT OF KENYA ???????? (@Gov_kenya) April 4, 2020

The trend also grabbed the attention of former Ivorian Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, who said he “vividly denounce[d] those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words.”

It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this.

Africa isn’t a testing lab.

I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words. Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/41GIpXaIYv — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

On Friday, head of the Democratic Republic of Congo national biological institute Jean-Jacques Muyembe is prepared to take part in testing of any future vaccine against the coronavirus, AFP reported.

“The vaccine will be produced in the United States, or in Canada, or in China. We’re candidates for doing the testing here,” Muyembe told a news briefing in comments that sparked controversy in DR Congo amid charges the population was being used as guinea pigs.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.