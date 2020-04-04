Covid-19 4.4.2020 09:59 am

City of Joburg kicks out illegal occupants, vows to clamp down on invasions

News24 Wire
City of Joburg kicks out illegal occupants, vows to clamp down on invasions

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

It alleged that criminal syndicates are using the national lockdown to take over unoccupied buildings and to invade open spaces and land.

The City of Johannesburg has vowed to clamp down on the illegal invasion of land and hijacking of buildings, after 23 illegal occupants were evicted from a city-owned property.

The eviction at the property in Van Beeck Street, New Doornfontein followed an “increase in the number of incidents of lawlessness” in some suburbs of the city, the City said in a statement.

It alleged that criminal syndicates are using the national lockdown to take over unoccupied buildings and to invade open spaces and land.

“Citizens are urged to heed the warning and refrain from unlawful activities within the City. The City has directed the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and Group Forensics and Investigative Services to act swiftly to protect the assets of the City and private citizens for the greater interests of all citizens including the poor and homeless,” Mayor Geoff Makhubo said in the statement.

Increased security personnel will be deployed to guard city-owned properties and to prevent any further incidents, according to the statement.

“We are concerned that people are using this lockdown period to take advantage of the law by illegally occupying City buildings.

“The City is committed to ensuring that those affected by the evictions be accommodated during this period at identified centres that the City has identified to accommodate the homeless, as per the national lockdown regulations on eviction,” said Makhubo.

The City, with the assistance of the provincial social development department has accommodated the homeless in various recreation centres across the metro.

“Therefore, we will not tolerate unlawful invasions under the false pretence or narrative that people are homeless. An investigation to track down these criminal syndicates is currently underway,” said Makhubo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Plans in motion to move thousands from Dunoon, but some residents refuse to go 4.4.2020
Probe into why cake company remained operational as ‘essential service’ 4.4.2020
Child abuse advocacy group halts court monitoring and media engagements 4.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days

Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city


today in print

Read Today's edition