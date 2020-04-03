North West to launch mass screenings after death of Botswana national

Covid-19 3.4.2020 06:24 pm

News24 Wire
A Gauteng Health Department Official collects samples from a man during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on April 3, 2020.

The Botswana citizen passed away on Tuesday in Botswana from Covid-19 after having attended a funeral in Motswedi village.

The North West is rolling out mass screening and testing after a Botswana national, who attended a funeral in Zeerust, died of Covid-19.

The person had travelled to Motswedi village in Lehurutshe, Zeerust, to attend the funeral before President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national lockdown in the country.

The patient died in Botswana on Tuesday.

The incident has forced the North West government to focus on Motswedi village where it will trace the deceased’s contacts.

Provincial spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said Premier Job Mokgoro would lead the rollout of the screening, testing and tracing of those who have been in contact with the Botswana citizen from Monday.

“The provincial command council has decided on Motswedi village because of a Botswana citizen who passed away recently in Botswana from Covid-19 after having attended a funeral in Motswedi,” added Ngesi.

Mokgoro is also expected to take the programme to Rustenburg and Brits on Tuesday, Vryburg on Wednesday as well as Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp on Thursday.

There are currently 1 462 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, with nine of those coming from the North West.

