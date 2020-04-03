Covid-19 3.4.2020 04:17 pm

Govt must not kowtow to industries – IFP on changing lockdown regulations

Citizen reporter
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to The Citizen, Industria West, 25 September 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The party says the recently announced amendments to the regulations are causing mass confusion across the country.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has expressed its “grave displeasure” at the government’s reported changes to the lockdown regulations.

The party’s leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “Government must not kowtow to industries for monetary gain when lives are placed at greater risk and with very little information on how the lockdown is slowing down the transmission of Covid-19.”

Hlabisa said the recently announced amendments to the regulations are “causing mass confusion across the country”.

“We have seen a number of mixed messages which have caused panic and anxiety amongst South Africans. Decisive action means that regulations cannot be bent and modelled according to the needs of industries.

“If government changes lockdown regulations weekly, we run the risk of merely fighting compliance to the regulations and buy-in from South Africans,” Hlabisa said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

