Public transport grace period ends today, here are the operating hours from tomorrow

The grace period for social grant recipients to collect their grants and purchase essential goods ends today at 9pm.

This comes after Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s request for an extension of public transport operating hours to accommodate grant recipients.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula had amended the public transport directions between 30 March and 3 April 2020, allowing buses and taxis to operate from 5am to 8pm.

From tomorrow, public transport operating hours return to the morning and afternoon peak times, with slight amendments.

These were the amendments:

4am – 5am: empty taxis are permitted to make their way to collect commuters

5am – 10am: taxis are permitted to ferry commuters at 70% licenced capacity

10am – 11am buffer: all outstanding commuters must be dropped off and taxis parked

3pm – 4pm: empty taxis are permitted to make their way to collect commuters

4pm – 8pm: taxis are permitted to ferry commuters at 70% licensed capacity

8pm – 9pm buffer: all outstanding commuters must be dropped off and taxis parked

“The utilisation of sanitisation products and services, as well as the exercise of social distance by all those using public transport, must continue to be observed and enforced,” said the transport ministry in a statement.

