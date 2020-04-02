Covid-19 2.4.2020 05:47 pm

‘We need immediate intervention’ – Lesufi on Alex Women’s Hostel

News24 Wire
‘We need immediate intervention’ – Lesufi on Alex Women’s Hostel

Monalisa Mahode sanitizes one of the rooms at Helen Joseph hostel in Alexandra in Johannesburg, 1 April 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Gauteng government was in Alexandra to hand out sanitisers, dignity packs and food parcels to community members during the 21-day lockdown.

Gauteng Education and acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the Alexandra Women’s Hostel is in dire need of immediate intervention.

Lesufi’s concern was a result of seeing the hygienic state of the hostel amid the global outbreak of Covid-19.

“If something were to happen here, we are in a disaster. We need immediate intervention, but it is one of the issues we need to attend to when we do housing allocations. We also need to accommodate people who are in this kind of environment,” he told the media in the densely populated Alexandra on Wednesday.

The Gauteng government was in Alexandra to hand out sanitisers, dignity packs and food parcels to community members during the 21-day lockdown.

Should the need arise, Lesufi said the provincial government was looking at alternatives for people located in vulnerable areas.

“The state is trying to procure major facilities, to get major sites that will allow us to re-allocate people in case we get a need. Now that we are in mass testing, we think this will give us an indication. These tests will assist the province,” Lesufi added.

It was earlier reported that a patient from Alexandra tested positive for the coronavirus after contracting it from his employer. He disregarded an instruction to remain at home and travelled out of the province to Limpopo prior to the lockdown announcement.

He has since been placed in self-isolation at a health facility in Limpopo.

The Gauteng Department of Health subsequently placed another five people under quarantine after they had direct contact with the above-mentioned patient.

On Tuesday, the MEC for health in the province, Bandile Masuku, rolled out mass testing in the area.

The department’s spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, told News24 on Thursday that the operation was important.

“We managed to screen over 1,600 people and test over 150 people. It will also assist us with regards to improving our approach going into other communities,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SAPS evacuate office due to Covid-19 infection – after refusing AfriForum’s hand sanitisers 2.4.2020
PICS: Message of hope shines out from mighty Matterhorn 2.4.2020
Oh, the things we’ll do when all of this is over… 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Cuban and Chinese doctors are coming to SA to fight Covid-19

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch

Covid-19 WATCH: Mbalula called an April fool as he speaks to hundreds of people at taxi rank


today in print

Read Today's edition