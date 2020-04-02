81-year-old woman dies from Covid-19 in Durban hospital

A woman, aged 81, has reportedly died from Covid-19 in a hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon.

TimesLive reported that the woman’s son said his mother passed away at 14.19pm.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday announced that five people had died in South Africa due to Covid-19.

The figure included two deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, one of a 46-year-old man from Ladysmith and a 74-year-old woman from Umlazi.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

