Covid-19 2.4.2020 01:43 pm

SANDF: Footage of soldier shooting dog during patrol is old

Citizen reporter
The army says it is concerned by the spread of fake videos that depict the SANDF in a negative light during the lockdown.

The SANDF has said the footage of a soldier shooting a dog during a patrol is from September last year and that the incident had not occurred during the nationwide lockdown.

The video clip, which has been circulated on various media platforms, shows a soldier shooting at a dog that is barking at him.

In a statement, the SANDF said it was fake news that the incident had taken place during the national lockdown and said it was “concerned” by the spread of “fake videos” that “depict the SANDF in a negative light” during the lockdown.

“This fake news is viewed as an attempt not only to mislead the local, regional and international publics but to question the integrity of the SANDF and the public is urged not to take this particular video clip as a true reflection of the lockdown.”

On Monday, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula condemned the army for using excessive force while carrying out their duties during the lockdown.

This after footage did the rounds on social media of SAPS and SANDF members forcing members of the public to perform physical exercises as an apparent form of punishment, and allegedly physically assaulting people.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

