Breaking News 2.4.2020 12:41 pm

UCT confirms sixth positive coronavirus case

Citizen reporter
BREAKING NEWS
UCT confirms sixth positive coronavirus case

A cyclist rides on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. UCT has closed due to 3 cases of confirmed Coronavirus Covid-19. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

According to the institution, the student is receiving medical support and their identified contacts have been traced and advised to go into quarantine.

Just days after finding out about its fourth positive coronavirus case, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been advised that a third student tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 29 March 2020.

According to the institution, the student is receiving medical support and their identified contacts were traced and advised to go into quarantine.

“UCT has now had six cases of Covid-19 – three staff members and three students. All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days, and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced,” said the university in a statement.

As a result of this, UCT has decided to start providing updates on confirmed cases in the university community on a weekly basis.

READ NEXT: UCT assisting students to return home ahead of national lockdown

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Unauthorised private charter flight carrying one Italian national turned back at OR Tambo 2.4.2020
Two arrested for murder of granny, 75, allegedly raped by men posing as soldiers 2.4.2020
Lesufi labels SGBs ‘shameless’ for refusing to accommodate the homeless 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch

Covid-19 WATCH: Mbalula called an April fool as he speaks to hundreds of people at taxi rank

Personal Finance Lost your income? Your credit insurance could cover your payments for a year


today in print

Read Today's edition