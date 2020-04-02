UCT confirms sixth positive coronavirus case

Just days after finding out about its fourth positive coronavirus case, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been advised that a third student tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 29 March 2020.

According to the institution, the student is receiving medical support and their identified contacts were traced and advised to go into quarantine.

“UCT has now had six cases of Covid-19 – three staff members and three students. All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days, and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced,” said the university in a statement.

As a result of this, UCT has decided to start providing updates on confirmed cases in the university community on a weekly basis.

