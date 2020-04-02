Covid-19 2.4.2020 10:41 am

SAA to provide chartered flights for repatriation abroad

Citizen reporter
SAA to provide chartered flights for repatriation abroad

SAA burns through R1bn a week, mainly to cover fuel, salaries, leased aircraft and maintenance. Image: Shutterstock

The first charter flight will be sending German citizens to their home country.

South African Airways (SAA) has reportedly agreed to provide chartered flights to return people to their home countries.

EWN reports that SAA said that the first chartered flight would be for sending German citizens back to their home country.

The publication reported that these repatriation charter flights are expected to commence operations from Friday, flying from Johannesburg to Munich and from Cape Town to Frankfurt.

AFP reported that the number of deaths in Germany due to Covid-19 were under a 1,000, while the reference website Worldometer placed the number of cases in the country at 77,981 and the number of deaths at 931.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the airline decided to suspend all its domestic flights from Friday, 27 March until 16 April.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures 2.4.2020
WATCH: From the best to the worst April Fool’s Day pranks 2.4.2020
De Bruyne vows to play two extra years after virus lockdown 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch

Covid-19 WATCH: Mbalula called an April fool as he speaks to hundreds of people at taxi rank

Personal Finance Lost your income? Your credit insurance could cover your payments for a year


today in print

Read Today's edition