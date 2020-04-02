SAA to provide chartered flights for repatriation abroad

South African Airways (SAA) has reportedly agreed to provide chartered flights to return people to their home countries.

EWN reports that SAA said that the first chartered flight would be for sending German citizens back to their home country.

The publication reported that these repatriation charter flights are expected to commence operations from Friday, flying from Johannesburg to Munich and from Cape Town to Frankfurt.

AFP reported that the number of deaths in Germany due to Covid-19 were under a 1,000, while the reference website Worldometer placed the number of cases in the country at 77,981 and the number of deaths at 931.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the airline decided to suspend all its domestic flights from Friday, 27 March until 16 April.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

