Duduza clinic shuts down after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

A clinic in Duduza, Nigel, was closed on Wednesday until further notice after one of its nurses tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19), TimesLive reported.

The nurse reportedly contracted the virus after attending a gathering at Divine Restoration Ministries, a church located in Ribblesdale, Bloemfontein, earlier in March.

The City of Ekurhuleni said the nurse was tested for Covid-19 on Monday after being identified as a contact of the church gathering.

It was reported that the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe and the party’s chief whip in the national assembly also tested positive for the virus after attending the same gathering.

The metropolitan municipality said several people who attended that gathering had since tested positive and added that the clinic and its surrounding area would be sanitised.

The city said the clinic’s staff had been placed in self-quarantine awaiting test results of those who had shown symptoms.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said that two mobile clinics would be deployed to the area to attend to the community’s medical needs.

Masina said the city had tracers looking for all the people who may have come into contact with the nurse and further called for calm within communities as they respond to cases of Covid-19 in and around Ekurhuleni.

“In cases like this, I advise people to stay home to prevent quick transmission of the virus. As a city, we wish our nurse a speedy recovery,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.