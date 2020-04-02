Covid-19 2.4.2020 10:11 am

Duduza clinic shuts down after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Duduza clinic shuts down after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

iStock

The nurse reportedly contracted the virus after attending a gathering at Divine Restoration Ministries, a church located in Bloemfontein, earlier in March.

A clinic in Duduza, Nigel, was closed on Wednesday until further notice after one of its nurses tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19), TimesLive reported.

The nurse reportedly contracted the virus after attending a gathering at Divine Restoration Ministries, a church located in Ribblesdale, Bloemfontein, earlier in March.

The City of Ekurhuleni said the nurse was tested for Covid-19 on Monday after being identified as a contact of the church gathering.

It was reported that the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe and the party’s chief whip in the national assembly also tested positive for the virus after attending the same gathering.

The metropolitan municipality said several people who attended that gathering had since tested positive and added that the clinic and its surrounding area would be sanitised.

The city said the clinic’s staff had been placed in self-quarantine awaiting test results of those who had shown symptoms.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said that two mobile clinics would be deployed to the area to attend to the community’s medical needs.

Masina said the city had tracers looking for all the people who may have come into contact with the nurse and further called for calm within communities as they respond to cases of Covid-19 in and around Ekurhuleni.

“In cases like this, I advise people to stay home to prevent quick transmission of the virus. As a city, we wish our nurse a speedy recovery,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malema tells ‘cowards’: Don’t relax the lockdown or ‘millions will die’ 2.4.2020
SAA to provide chartered flights for repatriation abroad 2.4.2020
New rules for Mangaung mortuaries as bodies of Covid-19 victims regarded as biohazard 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch

Covid-19 WATCH: Mbalula called an April fool as he speaks to hundreds of people at taxi rank

Personal Finance Lost your income? Your credit insurance could cover your payments for a year


today in print

Read Today's edition