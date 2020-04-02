Unions’ power games carry on amidst virus crisis

Health workers have threatened to strike if they don’t get proper protective clothing – including masks and gloves – for working in coronavirus-threatened health facilities … and some want danger pay for working during the pandemic.

Health workers belonging to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) demanded protective material, while the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) added a demand for danger pay for nurses working in a Covid-19 environment.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the demand for a danger allowance for nurses made no sense because their routine work involved working with infections.

“They are pushing their luck,” Mathekga said.

He said that in the public service environment, it was always about the workers’ interests and not about the interest of the nation.

“They go on strike no matter what the circumstances, but I understand where they are coming from,” Mathekga said.

Denosa general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi said they raised the issue of payment of danger allowance with government representatives at the national bargaining council. He said they wanted it considered because their members who were nurses were exposed to dangers due to the Covid -19.

“We are asking for a danger allowance. We have not specific an amount, but we told the employer that they must be open to talks,” Lekhoathi said.

He said government negotiators told unions that they had no mandate to discuss the matter.

None of the Nehawu leadership representatives, including union general secretary Zola Saphetha and spokesperson Khaya Xaba, were available to explain their plan of action.

Last week Nehawu threatened mass action to demand government should pay outstanding increases from the 2018 bargaining agreement.

But trade union federation Cosatu public sector unions joint mandating committee convener Mugwena Maluleke said no strike action was on the cards.

He said all the unions would abide by the collective bargaining agreement. “No strike. This is a rights issue. We have other means to ensure that the collective agreement which is binding to the employees and employers is followed,” he said.

Maluleke said if all else failed, they would approach the court for an order to enforce the collective agreement.

He said the most important thing was the lack of protective equipment for nurses and other health workers attending to the Covid-19 problem.

“We are asking for the provision of gloves, masks and other tools because our nurses are exposed and they can get infections. We want them to be safe while on duty,” Lekhoathi said.

He said Denosa was informed by the national health authorities that orders had been placed for protective equipment and some were coming from a foreign Good Samaritan who donated them.

“But we don’t understand what they are waiting for. Why don’t they go and fetch the orders or go to where that Good Samaritan is? This is an emergency – they must go and fetch this equipment. They can’t wait for Friday,” Lekhoathi said.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

