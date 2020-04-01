Mkhize warns this may be ‘calm before the storm’ as he announces he’s Covid-19 negative

Mkhize was, among other things, unveiling the NHLS’s mobile labs. It was announced on Wednesday that the time of a test using the mobile testing labs could be reduced to as little as 45 minutes, which would be a game-changer for recording cases and controlling the rate of infection, according to NHLS chief executive Dr Kamy Chetty.

The country’s GeneXpert machines in these mobile testing vans would prove central to getting ahead of the viral spread, said Mkhize.

“We want to lead not follow,” Chetty said, adding that South Africa’s work in TB testing would prove helpful.

Mkhize said: “Early testing and early identification and early isolation is an important issue. Transparency and sharing of information is very important for the community to be able to fight this. They need to be armed with facts. We will only fight this with facts, not fake news.”

“44,202 people have been tested, largely in private laboratories and just over 6,000 performed in public health NHLS,” he announced.

He said: “I’ve had all sorts of asthma and sinus issues for a long time. I have tested for Covid-19 and I am negative. Air-conditioners also aggravate the cough,” he said, in answer to questions from many people about why he’s had a persistent cough.

On Tuesday he had said he was pleased to report the rate of increase was not as high as anticipated.

“We are observing the trend. We anticipated 4,000 to 5,000 [by now] but we haven’t reached that.”

He said on Wednesday: “I ascribe this reduction in the rate of increase due to: closing the borders, enforcing quarantine on inbound travellers, lockdown has slowed internal transmission by reducing the spread during large gatherings and overcrowded transport routes, eg, trains, buses and taxis.”

The minister admitted that they were seeing an increase in mortality, and that rate was likely to increase in the days ahead. However, there were still only five recorded deaths, along with just 31 recoveries so far.

On the other hand, with a large-scale rollout of testing now being planned, it was likely that many more positive cases would be found, and the challenge of the winter months stretching ahead could not be discounted.

“Rapid test kits will allow us to test and get results quickly. These tests will come soon.

“Those people who might have mild symptoms in poorer areas may not seek assistance immediately. Our testing criteria are reactive and restrictive. This means we don’t have a true picture. Although we are talking about 45,000 tests, this is too low, given the size of the population.

“Next month the flu season will start and these will flood our hospitals and clinics. This small growth in numbers means we maybe currently experiencing the calm before a heavy and devastating storm. There may not be many warnings before the pounding descends.

“We need each person to make it a personal fight to save our nation.”

He said they had approached the Presidency to get other countries such as China and Cuba to assist them. Cuba’s community and district health model worked when reaching out to many communities to ensure good cover.

“We need experienced professionals on the ground, who will take decisions quickly.”

He called on hospitals to release patients who didn’t need to be in hospital and could be treated on an outpatient basis in or from their homes in order to free up beds and capacity.

“We will be encouraging all the clinics and hospitals to update daily. All treatment and PPEs we are asking that the departments of the various provinces must try to procure. All clinics and hospitals will be asked to provide a daily tally. This will help us ensure we have enough stock of all the resources we need.

“We are saying to everyone, that they need to move at a faster pace. We plan for the worst even though we hope for the best. It’s important to remain focused and be courageous.

“This disease affects us all: black, white, rich or poor. We need to be united as a nation and focused when addressing this issue. Not that we should panic, but we must not be complacent. We are not making an exaggeration when we say the calm before the storm. We are saying if you let go of these conditions when you see the flu season coming, it may change this.

“Look at China and South Korea, and the US. It is the conduct of the community that matters. Take this seriously. Don’t panic. Go out for essentials only. The message by President Ramaphosa for people to stay at home is very important; the message of washing your hands is important; the message of good hygiene is important.

“Just remember the virus has no boundaries. It doesn’t mean if you’ve dealt with it now there won’t be another wave. Just look at China.”

He said that on Friday they would have a meeting with experts, clinicians and MECs, as well as a video conference with experts from China.

On Tuesday he’d said: “We will see more and more mobile vans. We want to be ahead of the curve. Patients are recovering well. Most patients are stable. Numbers in hospital also increasing.”

The department was working hard to protect health workers and provide protective gear to them.

“We are scaling up on the number of beds. This is part of our plans.”

He said the department had had a discussion with medical device manufacturers.

“We need them to start building an additional stock of ventilators. We want to be ahead of time.”

