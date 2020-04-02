Limpopo MEC warns of risks of Covid-19 in province

The coronavirus outbreak in Limpopo has so far affected people who have either travelled to other parts of the country or went abroad, according to the provincial health MEC.

Dr Phophi Ramathuba cautioned people to observe the travel ban as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, or risk being infected by the virus and passing it on to those close to them.

Ramathuba also urged people to go for testing as soon as they notice signs of infection.

The MEC’s plea comes after the province recorded its first Covid-19 hospital admission on Tuesday. The patient is a 55-year-old man who recently travelled to Nigeria.

The patient was admitted after having mild to severe symptoms of fever while in isolation at the Limpopo Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis facility.

“The facility has been designated to isolate all those who test positive to Covid-19 but are asymptomatic, for close monitoring,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ramathuba said two more new cases have been registered in Limpopo as announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the province to 14.

She said the two new cases involved two doctors who worked at Mmametlhake Hospital in Mpumalanga and shared accommodation in Limpopo. They had tested positive at a private laboratory in Modimolle, Limpopo.

The MEC said she had been in contact with the doctors and other patients to support them and wish them a speedy recovery.

“The department of health is compiling the list of people the two doctors have been in contact with, in collaboration with the Mpumalanga department of health. Our aim is to make sure everyone suspected of having been in contact with people suspected of having the virus, or have shown signs of the infection, are taken in and get the necessary help,” she said.

According to Ramathuba, the number of Covid-19 cases in Limpopo are:

Waterberg – 8.

Capricorn – 3.

Vhembe – 2.

Mopani – 1.

Sekhukhune is the only district in Limpopo which has no coronavirus cases.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.