WATCH: The homeless are our priority – Lesufi

Emergency relief food items and dignity packs are to be delivered to the homeless and disadvantaged in and around Gauteng. The aim of this project is to restore dignity to those who are weak and vulnerable, as well as provide them with packs that will help them in the fight against the coronavirus, said Panzaya Lesufi.

The MEC added that the homeless were their first priority in the distribution of emergency relief food items for the disadvantaged in and around Gauteng.

