Covid-19 1.4.2020 02:00 pm

First repatriation flight with 321 passengers leaves from OR Tambo

Kempton Express
Picture: Kempton Express/Supplied

A total of 321 passengers boarded the LATAM flight for Sao Paulo in Brazil.

The first repatriation flight permitted in terms of revised regulations announced on Tuesday by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula departed from OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

A total of 321 passengers boarded the LATAM flight for Sao Paulo in Brazil, reports the Kempton Express.

Airports Company South Africa’s group executive for corporate affairs Refentse Shinners said there were no major challenges in making the necessary operational arrangements for the LATAM flight.

“We are very grateful to our staff and the various role players that moved quickly overnight to ensure the successful facilitation of this repatriation flight,” said Shinners.

“We are especially appreciative of the work done by officials of the Brazilian Embassy who managed the process exceptionally well and ensured that the passengers were safely transferred to the airport by bus.”

The crew of the LATAM aircraft did not disembark. The aircraft carried an additional 16 crew members so it could do a crew change at the airport. The 16 crew members for the flight into South Africa returned to Brazil as passengers.

