Limpopo Covid-19 patient admitted to hospital after showing ‘mild to severe’ symptoms

A 55-year-old man who recently travelled to Nigeria was recorded as Limpopo’s first Covid-19 positive hospital admission.

In a statement earlier, the Limpopo health department confirmed that the man was admitted after presenting mild to severe symptoms while in isolation at the provincial MDR facility, reports Review Online.

The hospital, which is situated in Modimolle, has been designated to isolate citizens who test positive but are asymptomatic, for close monitoring by the state.

Two new cases have furthermore been registered in Limpopo, as announced by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Both cases involved medical doctors who work in Mpumalanga and share the same accommodation facility.

Limpopo health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana confirmed: “Both tested positive in one of our laboratories in the Waterberg district. They have since been admitted to our isolation facility.”

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba once again called on community members to adhere fully to the regulations pertaining to the 21-day national lockdown, saying those who travelled to the province from other parts provinces posed a threat to the health of the residents of Limpopo.

The MEC has been in contact with the doctors and the admitted patient to provide moral support.

The Limpopo department of health is currently compiling a list of contacts of the two doctors in Limpopo in collaboration with the Mpumalanga department of health.

The two cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in the province to 14: Waterberg (8), Capricorn (3), Vhembe (2), and Mopani (1).

