Covid-19 1.4.2020 10:16 am

Covid-19 patient ,79, died three days after being admitted at Mogale City hospital – Makhura

Citizen reporter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura, July 5, 2019. Image: Supplied by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

The Gauteng provincial government has confirmed the first recorded Covid-19 fatality in Mogale City on Monday.

The 79-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital in Mogale City, West Rand, on Saturday and passed away on Monday, said Premier David Makhura in a statement.

Currently, Gauteng has 633 confirmed Covid-19 cases out of 1,353 nationally.

Makhura sent his condolences to the family, adding the province was doing more to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has killed more than 30,000 people worldwide.

“The Provincial Command Council today piloted the community-based testing and screening programme in Alexandra township. This follows directives by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy 10,000 field workers to visit villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.

“The programme will be done in a systematic manner, focusing on areas with the largest numbers of contacts, as well as on densely populated areas.”

