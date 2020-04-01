Covid-19 1.4.2020 07:29 am

Former ANC Western Cape chair Marius Fransman tests positive for Covid-19

Former Western Cape ANC leader Marius Fransman. Photo: GCIS

Fransman says he has been hospitalised.

Former ANC Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman has called on his close contacts to get tested after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fransman said he “didn’t feel too well” on his return from abroad two weeks ago and decided to do a test on Monday last week.

His results came back yesterday confirmed he had been infected by the virus. He said he was in hospital but doing fine.

“My family is being taken care of and will undergo relevant tests, so have I advised those that came into contact with me the last month. I am doing well under the circumstances, and want to appeal to everyone to get themselves tested if you show symptoms and lets all start practicing good hygiene, adhere to the lockdown regulations, and all join in the call to flatten the curve.”

Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced that the province had recorded 348 positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Thirteen people are currently in hospital, with three patients being treated in ICU.

Winde confirmed that 50 people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 had fully recovered from their symptoms after completing their 14-day period of self-isolation

“They are now in the same scenario as all other members of the public, in that they are required to obey the lockdown laws, but can leave their homes for necessities such as medical care, food, cash and to collect grants, only,” said Winde.

